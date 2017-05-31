Mozambique: Human Rights Chairperson Charged With Fraud

Maputo — The Mozambican Public Prosecutor's Office has charged Custodio Duma, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), with defrauding the Danish Embassy of 450,000 US dollars, reports Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily “Noticias”.

Duma was once employed as a programme officer by the Mozambican office of the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA). He set up an organization called the Centre for Rights and Social Studies (CDES), and requested funding for this organization from the Embassy.

According to the prosecution the money ended up in a different account to that of the CDES. The embassy, believing that it had been swindled, complained to the Attorney-General's Office, and the subsequent investigations led prosecutors to conclude that Duma had indeed committed a crime.

HE is accused of forming a criminal association and of fraud. The prosecution sent the case to the Kampfumo district court in Maputo City earlier this month

Contacted by “Noticias”, Duma, who has headed the CNDH since 2012, said he was aware of the case against him, but gave no further details.