Mozambique: Attempt to Export Logs From Nacala Aborted

Maputo — The Mozambican government's Forestry and Wild Life Services in the northern province of Nampula have frustrated an attempt to export timber illegally from the port of Nacala, reports Monday's issue of the Maputo daily “Noticias”.

All export of unprocessed logs is currently banned - so the owner of this shipment disguised its contents. He claimed he was exporting three containers full of cashew nuts.

In fact, when the containers were opened, inspectors found they were full of ironwood logs. “This is another attempt to defraud the State”, declared Luis Sande, head of the Nampula Forestry and Wild Life Services, pointing out that this timber should be processed locally, and not exported raw.

Sande described the attempted export as “an environmental crime”. He said the case is being forwarded to the Public Prosecutor's Office.

Any measures taken by prosecutors will be in addition to the fine of about 1.5 million meticais (about 24,200 US dollars, at current exchange rates), levied by the Forestry and wild Life Services.