23 May 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Australia Seeks Mozambican Support for UN Bid

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Monday received a special envoy from the Australian government, Philip Ruddock, who was seeking Mozambican support for Australia's bid for membership of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

After the meeting, Ruddock, who is a former Attorney-General and former Minister for Immigration, told reporters he was hopeful.”I came to Mozambique to ask for support for my country's candidacy for the Human Rights Council. During my meetings here, I have had very positive discussions, and I am leaving Mozambique very encouraged”.

He said the visit has also been an opportunity to exchange experiences, and he praised Mozambican advances in human rights.

“I could witness the developments the country has been undergoing”, Ruddock claimed. “I could understand that there is respect for the laws, and an effort is being made to consolidate democratic institutions”.

“As members of the Commonwealth, Mozambique and Australia share common ideals”, he added. “We came to Mozambique to gather new experiences, and not to teach anything”.

The Human Rights Council has 47 members, elected by secret ballot by the UN General Assembly. Places are reserved for regions - 13 for Africa, 30 for Asia and the Pacific, eight for Latin America and the Caribbean, six for eastern Europe, and seven for western Europe “and other states”.

The Council is a controversial body, since countries that are notorious for their abuse of human rights have been elected to it, including Saudi Arabia.

But Australia itself has been accused of violating the rights of refugees, with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull saying that asylum seekers who came by boat and are currently on the islands of Nauru and Manus will “never” be allowed to enter Australia.

Nonetheless, Australia stands a good chance of election to the council, since only three countries - Australia, France and Spain - are competing for two positions.

Mozambique

SA Building Stronger Bonds With Mozambique

South Africa is fostering closer trade relations with Mozambique, which is one of the fastest growing economies in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.