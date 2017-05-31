Kenya's First Female Train Drivers Dazzle Social Media Ahead of SGR Launch

Photo: allafrica.com

The drivers beam in their navy blue suits.

The launch of the Standard Gauge Railway is scheduled for Wednesday and will be graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta; but that is not what netizens are excited about.

It is the pictures of the trains pioneer female drivers that have wowed the online community

The drivers beam in their navy blue suits, white shirts and red neck ties as they receive final instructions from their Chinese trainers

“Kenya's first female train drivers to debut on Standard Gauge Railway,” read a caption on the photos.

The pictures have since gone viral on Facebook.

Netizens applauded the Jubilee government for empowering women by giving them bigger roles.