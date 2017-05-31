31 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya's First Female Train Drivers Dazzle Social Media Ahead of SGR Launch

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
The drivers beam in their navy blue suits.
By Slyvania Ambani

The launch of the Standard Gauge Railway is scheduled for Wednesday and will be graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta; but that is not what netizens are excited about.

It is the pictures of the trains pioneer female drivers that have wowed the online community

The drivers beam in their navy blue suits, white shirts and red neck ties as they receive final instructions from their Chinese trainers

“Kenya's first female train drivers to debut on Standard Gauge Railway,” read a caption on the photos.

The pictures have since gone viral on Facebook.

Netizens applauded the Jubilee government for empowering women by giving them bigger roles.

Kenya

Subsidised Maize Flour Unsustainable, Millers Warn

Cereal Millers Association (CMA) has warned that the Sh90 flour subsidy cannot be sustained unless the government… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.