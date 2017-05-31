Nigeria/Togo: Twenty Players in Super Eagles Camp for Togo Friendly (Full List)

The Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Genort Rohr, now has a pool of 20 players to pick from to prosecute Thursday's international friendly against the Hawks of Togo.

The Franco-German tactician had just 16 players for the earlier game against Corsica; two of whom were goalkeepers.

However, with the arrival of the quartet of Olarenwaju Kayode from Austria, Victor Osimhen from Germany and the England-based duo of Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, a stronger team is in the offing for the Togo friendly that would be played in Paris.

Updates from the Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Toyin Ibitoye, indicates that all the players are in top shape and ready for the Togo friendly even though the more crucial AFCON qualifying game against South Africa is the ultimate for all.

"The Technical crew are quite impressed with what they are seeing, the boys are really giving their best, we have no injury worries and we are good to go for Togo but remember the South Africa game is more important and we are not losing track of that" the Eagles' spokesperson assured.

On his part, one of the strikers in camp, Osimhen, who plays for German Bundesliga side, Wolfsburg, said he is happy to be in the national team set-up and is ready to prove his worth.

He said: "I am here to give my best and for the common good of the team".

The Super Eagles will have their final training session on Wednesday, meaning Osimhen who arrived Tuesday can only train once with the team and with less time to show he has what it takes to help the Nigeria national team's quest for goals.

The 18-year old forward, who has the record of being the player with the most goals in a single FIFA U-17 tournament, is on course for another record as he could be the first player born after the France 1998 World Cup to play for the Super Eagles.

Full list

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Kayode Olanrewaju, Henry Onyekuru, Wilfred Ndidi, Stephen Odey, Kelechi Iheanacho. Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Alampasu, Tyronne Ebuehi, Shehu Abdullahi, Elderson Echiejile, Sikiru Olatunbosun, Wiliam Troos-Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Uche Agbo, Mikel Agu, Oghenekaro Etebo, Ibrahim Alhassan, Victor Osimhen.