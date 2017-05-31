31 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Yeriko Nyerere Arrested At 3am

By Bakari Kiango

Dar es Salaam — A prominent Chadema cadre Mr Yeriko Nyerere has been arrested for unknown reasons.

According to Kinondoni Municipal Mayor Mr Boniphace Jacob plain clothed officers accompanied by Mbutu Village Chairman arrested Mr Nyerere at his Kigamboni residence in the city at 3am today.

"I received the arrest information in the wee hours of the morning from Mr Nyerere's relative who phoned me over the matter. Chadema leaders are now heading to the police station to follow-up on the arrest," said Mayor Jacob.

This is not the first time that Mr Nyerere has been in trouble. He was arraigned in Kisutu Magistrate's court on November 2015 for five counts of trading false information on Facebook.

