column

Last week I started a discussion of our electoral system in juxtaposition with regional and international human rights treaties. I concluded by noting that Tanzania's practice insofar as universal suffrage rights are concerned was generally devoid of internationally agreed standards.

I cited the country's stubbornness in refusing to sign, ratify and deposit the African Charter on Elections, Democracy and Governance as a particularly shameful omission on our part when compared with most of our regional neighbours. It was a promise that I dwell further on the right of independent candidature in elections in the weeks to come, and today's focus is beyond East Africa.

As we have seen previously, independent candidacy emerged out of serious dysfunctions in the workings of party systems. For nomination candidates who feel they have been treated unfairly in intra-party processes, the way out has been to stand in elections as independent aspirants. In countries where the system was new, it started with some turbulence and uncertainty. For instance, during Ghana's elections last year, party primaries left out quite a number of renowned cadres and incumbents. Needless to say, the dissatisfaction was palpable.

At some point, three incumbent MPs from the then ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) quit the party in unison, and opted to run as independent candidates. They all lost, but the important issue here is that they had and made use of their right.

Although the rejected candidates from NDC did not retain their seats as independents, they registered their grievances loud and clear as to how the ruling party was being run. Actually, they were not the only former NDC members to have stood as independent candidates. Ghana's 2016 elections had 61 independent parliamentary candidates.

This and a few other scandals considerably weakened the party as elections neared, and it was not totally unexpected when NDC's President John Dramani Mahama lost to Mr Nana Akufo-Addo of the newly formed National Patriotic Party (NPP).

Tanzania can draw crucial lessons from what happened in Ghana, and strive to expand democratic space by allowing independent candidature ahead of the 2020 elections.

Africa's most populous nation Nigeria, like Ghana, also allows independents in elections. In preparation for the 2015 elections, the two chambers of the Nigerian National Assembly approved amendments to articles 65 and 106 of the country's 1999 constitution to allow for independent candidacy.

In a historic rephrasing, the Nigeria's constitution was amended to allow independents to run in elections alongside party-sponsored candidates. What this tells us is that Tanzania may not have to wait until a new constitution is promulgated but can just amend the current constitution to make independent candidates legitimate in all elections and for all elective positions. Why not initiate the legal and constitutional amendments in Tanzania now?

In southern and central Africa, countries such as Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe and DRC all allow independent candidates in elections. During the last general election in Malawi in 2014, independent candidates bagged 52 seats in the country's parliament. They were followed by the ruling DPP with 51 seats and the opposition MCP with 48.

This means that independents form the biggest group in Malawi's 193-strong legislature after increasing their number from 32 in the previous parliament elected in 2009. Likewise, 35 of Malawi's 457 local government members are independents.

Zambia's current parliament has 14 independent members, while the number in Zimbabwe is significantly lower at only two. In the DRC, President Joseph Kabila won the top seat twice as an independent candidate in 2006 and 2011. At parliamentary level, the country's lower chamber has 16 independents among 500 members from at least 100 parties. On average, each party is represented by five MPs in the Congolese parliament.

Even highly polarised Central African Republic (CAR) has 56 independent MPs among 131 lawmakers.

That is why I find the reasons for Tanzania's hesitation to grant the right of independent candidacy as baseless and absurd.

If countries that are synonymous with political instability and chaos such as DRC, Burundi and CAR can embrace private candidature, I don't see why the system should not work in a relatively stable albeit nascent democracy like Tanzania.

For now, Tanzania remains by far the least democratic member of both the African Union and the East African Community judged from the reluctance to grant its citizens the right to seek elective office without having to be sponsored by political parties.

Deus Kibamba is trained in Political Science, International Politics and International Law.