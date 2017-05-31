Somalia: Troops Exchange Fierce Gunfire in Mogadishu

Soldiers within Somali National Army (SNA) were reported have exchanged a heavy gunfight in the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday night.

The infighting erupted at Suuqa Beerta (Khat market) neighborhood in Hodon district when police officers engaged in a gunfight with army soldiers on disarmament mission in the area.

No casualties were reported as result of the armed confrontation that lasted minutes.

Reports from the scene indicate that the security personnel have arrested Col Mahad Elmi Mohamed better known as (Mahad Doolar) during the overnight operation in the capital.

The government has established special forces, in an attempt to carry out disarmament operation that targets illegal arms in the capital and avert Al shabaab raids during Ramadan.