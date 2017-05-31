31 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Killed in Bomb Blast Near Galgala Mountains

At least two civilians died in a powerful land mine explosion struck bus near the mountains of Galgala close to the coastal town of Bosaso on Monday afternoon. The officials of the northeastern semi-autonomous Federal state of Puntland confirmed to Radio Shabelle that a pregnant woman and her husband lost their lives in the roadside blast.

The passenger bus was hit by the IED bomb as it was travelling at Balli-khadar valley, located outside Galgala mountains, a hotbed for Al shabaab and Islamic State militants.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on the civilian minibus.

