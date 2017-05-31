31 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tabora to Host Industries Festival Soon

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments in collaboration with Tantrade are in preparations for the industries festival in Tabora to boost investment opportunities in the region.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday during the question and answers session the minister for Industry, Trade and Investment Mr Charles Mwaijage said that the festival is a result of the commitment of the region to prepare Special Economic Zones and EPZA.

"I know that the region has started its preparations since 2010. Under my supervision, they have prepared about 2000 hectors for investments. We are going to host an industrial festival whereby various investors from within and outside the country will be attending," he said.

He also noted that the festival will go hand to hand with the verification of contract agreements between the government and existing investors.

"I believe that all investors are generous because they employ our people, but they have to follow the agreements we set," he said.

Tanzania

U.S. Warns on Deteriorating Human Rights, Rule of Law

A top US diplomat has expressed concern about "discouraging signs" of backtracking on transparency, human rights and the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.