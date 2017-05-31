Tanzania: Tabora to Host Industries Festival Soon

Dar es Salaam — The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments in collaboration with Tantrade are in preparations for the industries festival in Tabora to boost investment opportunities in the region.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday during the question and answers session the minister for Industry, Trade and Investment Mr Charles Mwaijage said that the festival is a result of the commitment of the region to prepare Special Economic Zones and EPZA.

"I know that the region has started its preparations since 2010. Under my supervision, they have prepared about 2000 hectors for investments. We are going to host an industrial festival whereby various investors from within and outside the country will be attending," he said.

He also noted that the festival will go hand to hand with the verification of contract agreements between the government and existing investors.

"I believe that all investors are generous because they employ our people, but they have to follow the agreements we set," he said.