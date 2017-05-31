31 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Excitement As Tanzania Runner Outshines Kenyans in U.S.

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Athletics prodigy Gabriel Gerard maintained his stellar performance in international championships with a convincing win in the Boulder Boulder race in the United States.

Gerald won the individual title in one of the closest finishes in the race's history, beating the US' Kenyan-born runners Leonard Korir and Sam Chelanga, who finished second and third respectively.

Gerald and Korir entered Folsom Field for the final stretch basically shoulder to shoulder. The Tanzanian runner had a little more at the end, however, to finish in 29 minutes, 2.19 seconds, just 0.62 ahead of Korir while Chelanga finished third in 29.07.66 in the 10km race.

"I saw him (Gerald) make a longer turn than me, so I thought I might have him," Korir said after the race.

"He made a mistake. I thought I was going to take advantage of it, but today was not my day," he added.

Korir is from Iten, Kenya, a town that has produced more world-class runners than any other place on Earth, but he's also an American citizen serving in the US Army, stationed at Fort Carson. Korir, a specialist who serves the Army as a driver and as a member of its World Class Athlete Programme, was left puzzled when he lost to the Tanzanian athlete in a thrilling sprint to the finish of the men's elite race.

This is the second time in nearly two months Gabriel shines in major athletics championships. A few weeks ago, he snatched gold medal in the 5000m Jordan Payton race to qualify for the IAAF World Athletics Championships scheduled for August in London, United Kingdom.

The women's elite race also provided an inspiring finish for an American runner.

Natosha Rogers, a graduate of Dakota Ridge High School and Texas A&M, finished third behind two Ethiopians and was the top US female.

"I dug as deep as I could go," Rogers said after the race

