Tanzania: Azam Complex to Host Afcon Clash

Dar es Salaam — The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier between the national soccer team, Taifa Stars and Lesotho will now take place at the Azam Complex instead of National Stadium as earlier announced, it has been revealed.

Taifa Stars, who left for Cairo, Egypt yesterday for a week-long training camp, will launch their Afcon campaign on June 10 against Lesotho.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) said yesterday that the new development stems from the fact that the 60,000-seater venue will undergo major renovation next month.

For his part, team coach Salum Mayanga said the decision would not affect Taifa Stars, who are gunning for their first appearance at the Afcon finals in nearly four decades.

Their first ever participation at the finals dates back to 1980 in Lagos, Nigeria, where they did not go beyond the group stage.

Mayanga's men, who departed for Cairo minus team captain Mbwana Samatta, are expected to return home on June 7, three days before the Lesotho showdown, according to the coach.

Samatta plays for Belgium's KRC Genk, who take on KV Oostende in the Europa League qualifier today.

The Belgian giants have promised to release the gifted striker after the match, according to Taifa Stars manager, Danny Msangi.

"KRC Genk are facing a crucial Europa League qualifier against KV Oostende, and Samatta is among players they bank on for goals," Msangi.

"They have assured us that they will release him before our Afcon match against Lesotho," he said.

He said Farid Mussa, who plays for CD Tenerife in Spain, will join the team in Egypt later this week.

Meanwhile, Mayanga has dropped two players from his squad for the qualifiers. The players are Haji Mwinyi and Aggrey Morris. They have been replaced by Gadiel Michael of Azam FC and Tanzania Prisons' Nurdin Chona.