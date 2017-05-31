Mauritius: Strategy Documents Launched for Effective Planning in Biodiversity

press release

The Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security launched documents relating to the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) and the Protected Area Network and Expansion Strategy (PANE) 2017-2026 yesterday at Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in Caudan. The launching was done in the context of the celebrations of the International Day for Biological Diversity, observed on 22 May each year.

The strategy documents aim at the successful implementation of the targets and objectives conforming to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). They also contribute to national development and sectoral planning frameworks through a renewed and active National Biodiversity Planning.

In his address, the Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun underlined that NBSAP and PANE 2017- 2025 have been designed to abide by Government's obligation towards the execution of the CBD and its undying commitment to 2030 Agenda which aims at addressing global challenges.

National biodiversity planning, he pointed out, is fundamental if a country wants to go in line with the CBD and achieve its objectives in the preservation and conservation of ecological systems. He added that Mauritius stands as a small island economy with rich assets to be exploited but that its ecosystems are in peril.

On this score, Minister Seeruttun stated that the vulnerability of Mauritius can be driven away to a certain extent by using the strategy documents in more constructive ways. He highlighted that research, technical support and strong collaboration between stakeholders, Non-Governmental Organisations, parastatal bodies and private companies can pave the way for an efficient management of ecological systems and biodiversity.

The Strategy Documents

NBSAP is the major instrument for the implementation of CBD at national level. It contributes towards the achievement of the 20 Aichi Biodiversity Targets. NBSAP 2017-2026 integrates components of the CBD Strategic Plan 2011- 2020 and SDGs which are adapted to the specificity of local contexts.

PANE 2017-2026 describes how existing Protected Area Network of Mauritius can be expanded to include the country's ecological hotspots and guidelines to effectively manage these areas. Through conservation planning and spatial analysis, protected areas can be easily identified and thus can be protected, conserved and restored.

International Day for Biological Diversity

The International Day for Biological Diversity is celebrated every year on 22 May to commemorate the adoption of the text of the Convention on Biological Diversity. It is observed in order to increase understanding and public awareness of the biodiversity. The theme retained for this year is "Biodiversity and Sustainable Tourism".