Nigeria: Police Uncover Illegal Firearms Factory in Benue

Makurdi — Benue State Police Command has uncovered an illegal firearms factory at Tse-Tyungu, Kyado District of Ukum Local Government Area; arrested three suspects, with several finished and unfinished firearms recovered.

Parading the suspects and the recovered items shortly after flagging off the Show of Strength campaign, which comprise members of security agencies in the state, Benue state Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama, said the discovery was made following a tip-off.

He said the prime suspect in the business, now at large, had been into the manufacturing of the weapons for long, which were being sold to buyers in the state and other parts of the country.

Explaining the circumstances that led to the discovery, the Commissioner said: "Following the arrest of one Felix at Assasi in North Bank area of Makurdi town on May 24, based on reliable information, the suspect confessed to being a distributor and had sold a locally-made Beretta pistol to one Bishop in Abuja for N40,000.

Arrested suspects

"During our investigation, the suspect led operatives to the arms factory at Tse-Tyungu, Kyado District, where several types of guns were being manufactured.

"Two suspects, 25-year-old Tyowa and 18-year-old Aondoyavenga, were arrested at the plant. Items and exhibits recovered from the factory include one carbon cylinder, one gas cylinder, one Sumec generating set, one Dane gun, one fabricated Beretta pistol, one filing machine, one drilling machine, two saws, one tool box, one jute bag containing tools and a motorcycle."

Makama explained that the command was still investigating the matter, stressing that the police was on the trail of the alleged prime suspect, who reportedly absconded on sighting the Police.