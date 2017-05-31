31 May 2017

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles: German Man Dies in Apparent Drowning in the South of Seychelles' Main Island

A 66-year-old German tourist apparently drowned in the south of Mahe, the main island, the Seychelles Police said on Tuesday.

The man's body was found in the Lazare Property area in the southern district of Baie Lazare on Tuesday morning, the Police said.

The Police say that according to the report they received the German tourist who was staying at the Kempinski Seychelles Resort, had gone snorkelling while his wife was relaxing on the beach.

The Police were informed of the incident around 11 a.m. after the German encountered difficulty at sea. The tourist was certified dead at 11:55 a.m. by a medical expert.

The German man and his wife arrived in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, on May 13 and were due to leave on June 3.

The Police have started an investigation and await autopsy results to establish the exact cause of the German man's death.

