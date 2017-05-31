Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda says Hakainde Hichilema's actions to obstruct the presidential motorcade was not only careless but foolish.

Featuring on Al-jazeera, 'The Stream' online interview show last night, with panelist PMRC Executive director Bernadette Deka, social commentator Laura Miti and Hichilema's press secretary Brian Mwiinga who cried out that Chanda was using dictatorial language.

Mwiinga says calling Hichilema's action foolish in the alleged attempt to block the Presidential motorcade was dictatorial language.

However, Chanda lashed back and refused to withdraw his comment noting that Hichilema's actions should be called as they are 'FOOLISH.'

Mwiinga who appeared to be first confident could not defend his leaders actions as President Lungu's aide calmly explained and speculated why Hichilema was being tried for treason.

"... I can only speculate why Hichilema is being for treason but what do you call the endangering of the life of the President. Hichilema is being tried for treason because he endangered the life of the President," Chanda explained.

The international mediators who screened the video observed that it was very chaotic to see the presidential motorcade obstructed in such matter however they questioned whether that warranted treason.

They went on to question the emerging social media allegations on the state of democracy in the country as speculations on social media have been pointing that the country was sliding into dictatorship.

Chanda to that posed an interesting question; "Should democracy license illegality?" He went on to explain that just because the country was a democracy did not mean rules and laws could be broken.

He said while there is no law binding Hichilema to recognise the election of President Lung, Chanda noted the opposition leader drew the line when he begun to incite people to do the same thus causing chaos.

The presidential spokesperson has challenged the UPND to name any journalist, social or political commentators incarcerated or being tried for airing their independent opinion.

Meanwhile, Mwiinga was challenged when he alleged that Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda had been giving media statements that Hichilema should not be allowed to speak to the media during his incarcerated period.

Chanda questioned Mwiinga to state the authenticity of his statement saying such falsehood was not good for Zambia.

The former Zambia Daily Mail News Editor said Zambia's democracy still flourishes and could not be compared to any other country in the region.

He wondered how Mwiinga would say Hichilema was being denied a chance to speak but yet media houses are still carrying screaming headlines from him even as of date.

Chanda brought to attention that today a named newspaper carried a headline from Hichilema alleging that President Lungu was running a brutal dictatorship.

He added that individuals such as UPND Mazabuka member of parliament Gary Nkombo had uttered words that could not be repeated on live TV but has been left scotfree.

Chanda added that some mischievous people were using social media to peddle falsehoods and paint black what was white.