Ghana: 'KMA Not Buying Cars for Assembly Members'

Kumasi — The management of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has debunked media reports alleging that each Assembly member of the KMA will soon benefit from a brand new salon car, following an arrangement by the managers of the Assembly and Hyundai Motors and Investment Ghana.

The said media reports also suggested that the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Osei Assibey Antwi had said elected members of the Assembly would be beneficiaries of the scheme to enhance their work delivery in their respective electoral areas and that of the Assembly.

They said reports further claimed that the Assembly intended to deduct the cost of the car from allowances of each beneficiary Assembly member.

But the official spokesman of KMA, Mr. Godwin Okumah Nyame has debunked the information, emphasizing that not only was it misinforming, misleading and fabricated, but also a well-planned attempt to throw dust into the eyes of the public and dent the positive image of the KMA and its Chief Executive.

He explained that the automobile company visited the Assembly to showcase its products to the management of the Assembly and also informed management that the company sells its cars to credible institutions and individuals on hire purchase basis.

The KMA PRO stated that Hyundai Motors and Investment Ghana was not the only company that had visited the Assembly to showcase it products in recent times and cited Katanka Automobile Company Ltd, which also visited the KMA recently to showcase its products to the assembly.

He indicated that the Metro Chief Executive cannot unilaterally take a decision to purchase vehicles for Assembly members without prior approval from the General Assembly and urged the public to take note that the Assembly had not entered into any agreement with any company to purchase cars for elected members of the Assembly.

The KMA has appealed to the various media outlets to always cross check their information from the Assembly before publication to avoid unnecessary tension and distortion of information.