Ghana: Three Robbers Arrested With Acid

Kumasi — Three (3) robbers terrorising Apotuagya and its surroundings have been arrested by the Police with a plastic container, containing a liquid substance suspected to be acid, which they use in their operations.

DCOP KEN YEBOAH, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, in a press briefing explained that, the Asokwa Divisional Police Command arrested suspects; Muhammed Sule, Abubakar Saddick Awudu and Ibrahim, in connection with a robbery.

According to him, the three (3) suspects went to Aputuogya and its surrounding areas on a robbery spree when luck eluded them and they were arrested by the residents.

He revealed that, a search in a black school bag carried by one of the suspects revealed a smaller bag containing one locally manufactured pistol, two live cartridges, two knives and two tricycle ignition keys.

He indicated that, other items include ten (10) Tramadol tablets and two eye drops and a plastic container, containing a liquid substance suspected to be, which they used in their operation.

He said the suspects have admitted to the offence and have been identified by some residents in the area as the people involved in robberies in the past.