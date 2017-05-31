Photo: Tiwa Savage/Instagram

Tiwa Savage with Jay Z and P.Diddy.

In June 2016, it was officially announced that Nigerian artiste Tiwa Savage had signed a management and publishing deal with the house Jay Z built, Roc Nation.

DJ Khaled, Kanye West, Rihanna, Vic Mensa, Willow Smith, Meek Mill, Shakira, Big Sean, Angie Martinez and J. Cole are some of the personalities signed to the company.

It houses a record label, talent agency, touring and concert production company, music, film, and television production company as well as a music publishing firm.

Savage recently spoke with the folks at nationofbillions about what influenced her decision.

"because they are the ones more so interested with what's going on with Afrobeats and the movement. From my personal experience, especially signing with Roc Nation - they are more interested in maintaining what it is that's gotten me this far and what has gotten us this far. So, they're not really trying to change the sound. I would say maybe branding and artist development - in terms of, our music industry is completely different in Africa than it is in the US or UK - so it's just learning a different infrastructure - the product is still the same," explains the All Over act.

"It's just working on the branding or packaging a little bit. I have to maintain that otherwise, what's the point really? You'll lose the essence of the movement and this movement is bigger than one artist. It's a revolution. So we have to be mindful that we're representing a continent and we're representing new artists that will come up after us and they have to maintain that sound as well."

She also spoke about working with Award-winning Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste Fuse ODG.

"Fuse reached out to me about the song 'Diary', he sent it over - I loved it, I thought it was very catchy and it still had the Afrobeats element to it. And I know that Fuse is such a huge artist out here [in the UK] so it was something I was excited about, he's an artist I was excited to work with, and really respect a lot as well so it was really exciting to do that. I've just been blessed with a lot of the features and a lot of the collaborations that I've been a part of."