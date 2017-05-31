Zapu party has branded the late Zanu-PF Central Committee member and former Deputy Senate President, Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu, as a sell-out.

Ndlovu, who was also the first black mayor for Bulawayo, succumbed to prostate cancer on Monday. He has been declared a national hero by President Robert Mugabe.

In a statement, Tuesday, the Dumiso Dabengwa-led party said Ndlovu should have followed fellow ZAPU cadres when they broke away from Zanu-PF to revive their party in 2008.

"After independence, Ndlovu remained in the party leadership structures until he was co-opted into the national chairmanship of ZAPU just before the signing of the infamous Unity Accord of 1987 following Zanu PF annihilation of ZAPU and its structures from 1982 to 1987.

ZAPU will always remember Naison Ndlovu as one of the few former ZAPU cadres who felt too comfortable in Zanu PF when ZAPU structures pulled out in 2008/9.

ZAPU is saddened by the fact that a senior member of the party failed to follow what the lower structures demanded, let alone see anything wrong with the so called Unity Accord that practically disadvantaged former ZAPU members who are predominant in Matabeleland," the statement read.

The party said Ndlovu's loyalty with the ruling party did not help his cause as he was dumped in the twilight of his life.

"It is saddening that he did not find time to introspect and interrogate his position at the face of blatant marginalization, under the unity accord, of the constituency that made him the man he is regarded today, that is ZAPU.

"ZAPU notes with regret that despite Ndlovu turning his back on his own in ZAPU and dancing with Zanu PF, the party and government neglected his welfare in his last days as noted by his wife who once complained in the media," the party added.

"It is however not surprising to us as ZAPU since it has become policy both in ZANU PF and Zimbabwean government to segregate former ZAPU and ZPRA cadres when it comes to welfare from the state. It has happened before and Naison Ndlovu's case is not the first, as it surely will not be the last."

Despite his perceived political shortcomings, the party acknowledged Ndlovu's role in the country's liberation struggle.

"ZAPU conveys condolences to the family and nation at large for a man who played a role in the liberation of the country.

"His works from struggle for independence to the period approaching the end of the Gukurahundi genocide in 1987 on ZAPU members and supporters will be appreciated," the party mourned.

Burial arrangements are yet to be released although state media reported that the Zanu PF Bulawayo province was likely to request that he be accorded the national hero status.