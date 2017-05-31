Zimbabwe: Maid Rapes Boy, Orders Girl to Film Her Naked

A RUWA maid was Tuesday dragged to court on allegations of sexually abusing his employer's 4 year old son and 11 year old daughter in March this year.

Nomatter Sibanda, 18, appeared before Harare magistrate Babra Chimboza facing three indecent assault charges.

She was remanded in custody to this Wednesday pending her bail ruling.

The abuse came into light after the victim's mother caught her daughter romancing herself in nude while filming in her spare bedroom.

According to prosecutors, on an unknown date in March this year, Sibanda retired to bed with her employer's son.

Court heard she then ordered the boy to remove his clothes but he refused before she forcibly undressed him.

It is alleged that Sibanda then disrobed before she started caressing the boy's privates, after which she ordered him to go to the sitting room.

During the same month she asked her employer's juvenile daughter to take a bath with her.

Whilst in the bathroom, it is alleged that she undressed and asked the girl to photograph her while she was naked.

It is further alleged that she went on to sit with her legs spread apart, caressing her privates while her employer's daughter was still filming her.

After that she purportedly went on to undress the girl before she started caressing her, fondling her breasts and inserting her fingers into her privates.

It is alleged that on another day, Sibanda called the boy again to her spare bedroom and undressed him before she removed her clothes, made him to sit on her lap and raped him once.

Over the weekend, her employer found her daughter repeating the acts in her spare bedroom and upon asking her, she exposed the abuse.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the state.