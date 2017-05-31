30 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Robbers Disarm, Hack Guard and Disappear With Gun

A security guard who left his workplace unattended accompanying his wife to a local bus stop at night was left for dead by a group of six robbers who disarmed him and hacked him with a machete.

According to the police, Bourbon Mupemberera was guarding at Roscommon Estates armed with a rifle.

He was asked by his wife, Grace Manzou, 27, to accompany her to the bus stop.

Mupemberera obliged and left the company premises unattended.

On their way to the bus stop, they were approached by suspected robbers one of whom was identified as Matanhike who struck Mupemberera with a machete all over the body.

During the skirmishes, Mupemberera fired one shot to scare away the robbers but he was overpowered and disarmed.

The robbers took the fire arm and disappeared into the night leaving Mupemberera battling for his life. He sustained a deep cut on the head, left leg and bruises all over the body.

Manzou escaped unhurt and reported the matter to the police who attended the scene. The security guard was rushed to hospital where he is being treated.

"Investigations are in progress to bring the culprits to book," said provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa.

