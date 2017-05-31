31 May 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: State Denies Turning Patients Away Over Non-Payment

PATIENTS who fail to pay the required N$4 for clinic visits are never turned away, despite claims to the contrary, //Karas health control officer David Lamberth says.

He rejected the claims at a meeting with the parliamentary standing committee on gender equality, social development and family affairs at Keetmanshoop on Monday.

The committee met with the health directorate's management to gain insight into various social issues affecting the region, such as teenage pregnancies and health services' delivery.

Committee member Elma Dienda said complaints have been noted from the region about patients not being assisted if they failed to pay the required fee.

Lamberth responded that there was no truth to the allegations, and said patients were never refused health services as that was not the policy of the health ministry.

"I would say that some people come with a misguided attitude to health facilities, and refuse to pay the minimal fee," he added.

Lamberth said in fact, a lot of money remained uncollected for services and the issuing of health passports.

He said people lost their passports or forgot them at home, and came to health facilities, expecting a new one for free.

"We have a fee requirement of N$10 for the loss of a passport, while we replace it for free once it becomes full," he explained.

The chief medical officer of the Keetmanshoop State Hospital, Refanus Kooper, said the "attitude issue" perhaps needs to be addressed through a public awareness campaign around the payment of fees.

"What is N$4 for healthcare, access to medical equipment, specialised services, surgery and medication? If people pay, we could use those funds for repairs at health facilities for public benefit."

Patients pay N$2 for chronic medication, and N$8 if they bypass clinics and directly go to hospitals.

They pay N$20 for after-hour visits at hospitals, and N$20 for hospitalisation.

- Nampa

