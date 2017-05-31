Kenya: Vera Sidika Explains her Absence at Burial of Zari's Ex-Husband

Socialite Vera Sidika has defended her lack of visibility as her BFF Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan mourned the death of her ex-husband Ivan Ssemwanga.

Fans have questioned why Zari’s friends abandoned her at her hour of need.

In footages and pictures of the funeral, Zari is seen leaning towards her eldest son Pinto as she cried.

This prompted fans to accuse Zari ' s close friends of being fake and leaving her to moan with her sons.

Vera Sidika took to Instagram to respond to the accusation of not being a good friend.

She explained that she could not get through to Zari despite efforts of using her close friends.

“I tried her through her other close friends, no luck either. Kindly guys stop accusing me for (sic) being a bad friend,” wrote Vera.

Zari’s ex-husband was admitted in ICU at a South African hospital after suffering a stroke.

He was admitted for days before finally succumbing on Thursday.

He was buried at his Ugandan ancestral home on Tuesday.