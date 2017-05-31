Zimbabwe: Mujuru Says Has Made Mistakes, Learnt Lessons

FORMER VP Joice Mujuru says while she has made her own "mistakes" in her political career, she has also made her own "contributions" and "learnt" a lot that she is experienced enough to be President of the country.

She said this while delivering her speech at the International Sheroes Forum 2017 in Ghana Monday.

"I am happy that the many years in the bush and the many years in government have prepared me to match whatever challenges come my way," said Mujuru.

"I have seen a lot, I have made my contributions, I have made mistakes, I have had my lessons but at the end of it all, I realised women can do it," she added.

Mujuru said she almost got the presidency but the "world of male chauvinists could not have any of that".

"They (Zanu PF men) went on to break their own laws just to get rid of me and sadly they found willing women accomplices to complete their task," said Mujuru, who was fired by President Robert Mugabe on allegations of plotting a coup.

She added, "As we speak today, some of those women are regretting having been used and abandoned by the same system."

Mujuru said war experience taught her of and alerted her to the power of women, even though most of them were not at the war front.

"The war could not have been won without the role of women in various capacities. Sadly the moment we got independent, the governance game was for men.

"I was one of the few who were lucky to be part of the government at a very tender age of 25," she said.

Mujuru also said seven years in the bush and 34 in government and almost two in opposition politics are all experiences that have assured her that nothing is impossible.

"There is no territory that is a preserve for men," she said.

The leader of the National People's Party also said the many years of fighting in the war of liberation taught her that in armed conflicts women are often victims of "sexual predators" who take advantage of the war.

"I know we (women) have waited for long, waiting for salvation to come from men but I'm here to tell you, women you can do it for yourself and for your fellow women.

"We are our own liberators, we have the numbers in our favour, women alone in a democracy can determine who should govern them by virtue of their numbers and influence in society," she said.