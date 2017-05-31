Zimbabwe Warriors in Camp Against Liberia

The first batch of players of the Zimbabwe national soccer team, Warriors trooped to camp Tuesday night (May 30) at the Yadah Hotel exclusive VVIP Suites in the Waterfalls area of Harare.

The team begins preparations for the 2019 Nations Cup qualifier against Liberia at the National Sports Stadium on June 11.

The Caps United duo of inform midfielder Ronald 'Rooney' Chitiyo, who made the Caf Champions League Team of the Week for the second round group matches after a starring role for the Green Machines against Algerian side USM Alger, was part of the group that went to camp.

His teammate, defensive midfielder Devon Chafa, FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari and Ngezi Platinum wingback Qadr Amini and central defender Partson Jaure were also part of the group.

Caps United defender Dennis Dauda, who needs treatment after suffering injury in that match against USM Alger, also checked in.

Zifa President Philip Chiyangwa had earlier spent the better part of Tuesday inspecting the suits, where the Warriors will stay during their camp, having a taste of the food that they will consume and also looking at the state of the pitch which has been offered for some of the team's training sessions.

The Zifa boss spent virtually all his working day--from morning to late afternoon--in the company of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya who provided the accommodation, food and training around to the Warriors free of charge.

"Everything has gone according to plan today (yesterday) and the Zifa President took a leadership role in all this, he was here from first thing in the morning and right until around 4pm, in the company of Prophet Walter Magaya, inspecting the accommodation facilities, the dinning places and the training ground," Warriors acting team manager Wellington Mpandare said.

"The Zifa boss was impressed with the state of the VVIP suits where the boys will be staying for their camp and he was also happy that the secluded environment provides the perfect place for the players to camp and concentrate on preparing for the big game.

"He was taken on the tour of the facilities by the prophet and you know that the Zifa boss is a man who believes in elegance and when he tells you that he has been impressed with what he has seen then it means a lot.

"We need to thank the prophet for opening his facility for a national cause, at no charge at all, and this is what is needed on their own given that it costs a lot just to prepare and host such a huge match.

"Remember the association also has to foot the bill for the air tickets for the players, the bill for the referees, among others and it's good that someone who has a passion for our football has come to the aid of our football leaders so that they won't have to run the huge costs of paying for the team's accommodation and food as we prepare for this big game." (Zimbabwe Chronicle).