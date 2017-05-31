Liberia: Samira, Three Others Qualify for Big Four

After beating 1st division side Jubilee FC in the first leg of the FA Cup round-two, Montserrado County's 3rd division side Samira FC, along with Freeport FC, Junior Pro and Pags FC have qualified for the Montserrado County "Big Four."

Following their 2-0 victory over Aries FC on Monday, Samira became the first team to qualify for the "Big Four" among 18 teams currently participating in the Montserrado County Champion League after collecting 25 points out of 10 matches.

A goal form Pater Bleedi in the 4th minute and a 32nd minute goal from forward Mitchel George gave the Sinkor based side the victory that saw them advance to the Big Four to wait for the regional playoff that is expected to take place in Bomi County.

Samira (Scoring Scorpions) were joined by Freeport FC, Junior Pro FC, and Pags FC to decide the three teams that will represent the county in the regional playoff.

There are reports that Paynesville based Muscat FC and Pepper FC will go for a playoff and join the four teams, but the competition committee is yet to confirm the report.

The Scoring Scorpions during the group stages were able to score 24 goals in 10 matches.

It will be a joyous celebration for the Scoring Scorpions if they secure a point in the second leg of the FA Cup round-two match tomorrow at the ATS against their first division counterparts Jubilee FC.

Jubilee will have to secure a win and score more than two goals that will qualify them to the next round of the FA Cup.

In another FA Cup match tomorrow at the ATS, it will be a difficult encounter between Invincible Eleven and Keitrace FC after the first leg between both sides ended goalless with the Sunshine Yellow Boys (IE) having the best of opportunities.

This will be the fourth time that both teams have met this season. Keitrace won two of the three previous encounters.