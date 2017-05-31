31 May 2017

South Africa: Proteas 'Confident' That Tahir Will Be Fit

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir is expected to be fully fit for Saturday's ICC Champions Trophy tournament opener against Sri Lanka in London.

There had been concern that the 38-year-old, who missed the last two ODIs in the recently-completed series against England, would not be ready for the Sri Lanka game after tweaking a hamstring while on 12th man duty in the second ODI against England.

But Proteas coach Russell Domingo, addressing media this week, said that he was "confident" that Tahir would be fit and ready to go.

There had also been a slight concern over David Miller, but Domingo also gave reassurance that the big-hitting left-hander would be fine.

Should Tahir not recover in time, the Proteas will use Keshav Maharaj as their specialist spinner.

On Tuesday, Tahir lost his place as the top ranked bowler in ODI cricket when he was overtaken by team-mate Kagiso Rabada.

The Proteas must also play against Pakistan and India in their group before qualifying for the semi-finals.

