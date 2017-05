A man, 44, who has been on the run for allegedly raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in Refilwe township in Cullinan, has been arrested, local police said on Wednesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the man was arrested on Tuesday at around 20:40 in Bronkhorstpruit.

Makhubele said the man was expected to appear at the Cullinan Magistrate's Court soon on charges of rape and murder.

Further details of the matter were not immediately clear.

Source: News24