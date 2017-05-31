Liberia: Mental Health Service User Commends Lawmakers

Cultivation for Users' Hope, Liberia's only mental health service organization, has commended members of the House of Representatives for concurring with the Senate on the passage of the Mental Health Act.

"The passage is a milestone, which has come out of long and concerted efforts to ensure that persons with mental illnesses in the country enjoy the best attainable health as all persons under the law," Cultivation for Users' Hope said in a press release yesterday.

"While we applaud the passage of the Act, we call on President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to sign the Act into Law, and urge the Executive to ensure that the law is fully implemented; and where required, resources be put at the disposal of the Ministry of Health (MoH) and relevant health institutions to cater for the needs of persons with mental illnesses in the country," Cultivation said.

The entity also applauded The Carter Center and all relevant stakeholders, "whose push has made this possible."

The House of Representatives concurred with the Senate on May 23 to pass the Mental Health Act about eight months after the Senate's action.

The Act, which is itself an amendment to the Public Health Law, will protect the rights of persons with mental illnesses in Liberia against the abuse and violation of their rights, and further impress on national government to fulfill its obligation to these citizens.

Cultivation believes that health has no boundary and healthcare is a fundamental human right recognized universally, and Liberians with mental illnesses should be of no exception in the enjoyment of their health rights.

The entity said it remains hopeful that the passage of the Act will inject new life in "our mental health advocacy; and duty bearers will fulfill their legal obligations to persons with mental illness throughout the country."