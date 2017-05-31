Nigeria: Capital Oil Wokers Call for Ubah's Release

Members of staff of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Ltd have cried out to the federal government to ensure the release of their Chairman, Mr. Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ubah is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS last week secured an order from an FCT High Court to further keep him in detention for another 14 days after an earlier order granted the security agency lapsed.

On the same day, a Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the DSS to either charge him to court or release him within 48 hours.

A statement issued by Mr. Saturday Igbarease, the Manager, Distribution, Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, said Ubah's continued detention has led to the shutdown of operations at Capital Oil and Gas with about 2,000 workers currently on the verge of loosing their jobs.

As another month ends, the workers are particularly worried as there is no hope of receiving salaries.

They said their situation is made worse in the face of the hard times currently being experienced in the country.

They called on the federal government to intervene in a bid to avert the impending starvation of their families.

"The injustice meted on Ubah is negatively affecting over 2,000 workers of Capital Oil.

"The federal government should be mindful of the implications on our families who are gradually been forced to starve," he concluded.

The workers are therefore calling on the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, to intervene and ensure the release of their chairman so that their business can resume to save the jobs of the over 2,000 workers.

The DSS had arrested the businessman over allegations of "economic sabotage" and alleged diversion of petroleum products to the tune of N11 billion.