Zimbabwe international Oscar Machapa has fled the Democratic Republic of Congo due to safety concerns. The former Dynamos and CAPS United player, who can play either as a defender or a midfielder, arrived home yesterday afternoon. Machapa, who turns out for one of that country's biggest clubs AS VitaClub, said he made the decision this week because his safety was no longer guaranteed.

His team AS Vita Club have an important Champions League group C fixture against Saint George in Ethiopia this weekend.

But Machapa was not part of the squad when the Congolese giants lost 1-3 at home to African champions TP Mazembe and also missed the defeat to ES Setif in Tunisia.

The club is bottom in Group C without a point.

"I couldn't continue staying there because nobody knows what's going to happen tomorrow. Some people are leaving for Angola," said Machapa.

"So I just had to pack my bags and leave. There was no official position from the club regarding my safety. I just left on my own.

"Our training sessions were safe as we would train at a base with a lot of security since our club owner is an army commander. It is where we stay.

"I will monitor the situation from here."

AS Vita is owned by Gabriel Amisi Kumba, a major-general.

In 2011, Zimbabwe international Cuthbert Malajila fled Libya after mass demonstrations crippled the country.

He was on a six-month loan to Al-Akdar from Tunisian giants Club African.

Malajila spent a week holed up in his flat before he managed to flee.