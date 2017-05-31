30 May 2017

Zimbabwe: Drunken Mates Fight Aboard Canoe, Drown

A quarrel over the control of a canoe among three friends recently ended tragically as two of them drowned when their vessel capsized in a dam here, police have said.

Penzura Lazarus, 56, Pascar Dhanga, 57, and Tonderai Munenzva, 34, all of Fells Village, were drinking beer at Unna Farm on 14 May when they decided to go to Nelson shops, which is across Unna Dam for more drinking.

They got into a canoe with Lazarus in control. However, after rowing for about 50 meters, the three got into an argument as they all wanted to take control of the canoe.

During the tussle, the three stood up with Munenzva arguing that each man should be given a chance to control the boat, but the canoe capsized during the quarrel.

However, Dhanga managed to swim to safety but his colleagues could not and drowned in the process.

The matter was immediately reported to the police and a sub aqua unit from Harare was called to retrieve the bodies.

