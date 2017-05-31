Liberia: Teach - Liberia Embarks On Developmental in Initiatives

The Executive Director of a Local Non-governmental Organization, TEACH-LIBERIA has challenged Liberians at home and abroad to assist the government of Liberia in every developmental initiative for the betterment of the Country.

Patrick Menyohn Barlea disclosed that the development of post conflict Liberia cannot be left with the government alone, stressing that all Liberians need to fully participate in the process.

Speaking to Reporter at the Du-port Road Junction in Paynesville where the Organization undertook a road making project, Barlea noted that TEACH-Liberia will stand by the government in every developmental initiative.

He added that if every Liberian join hands with the government of Liberia in developing the country, Liberia will shortly be counted among the comity of nations around the world.

The Executive Director of TEACH-Liberia further noted in the study of development every positive contribution from the citizens is important and cannot be overlooked as many Liberians now think.

Barlea also disclosed that TEACH-Liberia came to him as a dream few years back (2014-2016) adding that he will do everything possible with his team to make his dream come through in Liberia.

He stressed that teach Liberia as a non-governmental organization seeks to bring education closer to less-fortunate, youth and adults within the borders of Liberia through scholarships and series of programs.

TEACH-Liberia Executive Director added that the organization dream is to assist communities within the confine of Liberia by every mean possible fight and eliminate unnecessary conditions or situations that threaten human health and survival.

According to him, this can only be achieved by carrying on awareness in various communities by all Liberians that have Liberia at heart and want to see the country to another level in the area of development.

He named the construction of latrine, hand pumps, schools, the production of food, center for intellectual exchange by students as some of the focus of TEACH-Liberia.

Barlea said the mission of TEACH-Liberia is to spread its influence to all sectors of the country within two years through the support from its members, local and international NGOs.

The Executive Director of TEACH-Liberia used the occasion to appeal to all well-meaning Liberians at home and abroad, philanthropists, local and international NGOs to assist him in realizing him dream for Liberia.