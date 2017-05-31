Liberia: GOL Suspends All Flights

Going towards the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) special Summit scheduled for Sunday June 4, 2017 in Monrovia, the Liberian Government through the Liberia National Police (LNP) has suspended all flights leaving or coming to Liberia on Sunday.

Addressing the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) regular press briefing in Monrovia, the Inspector General of Police, Gregory Coleman said the suspension of fights is amongst the many traffic regulations put in place by the institution to ensure the security of VIPs and VVIPs expected to Land in the Country on that day.

Colman indicated that since the hosting of the 1979 Organization of African Unity (OAU) Summit; Liberia has not held any International and Reputable Summit therefore hosting the ECOWAS Summit is a plus for the government and people of Liberia.

In accordance with the Summit, the LNP has been charged with the responsibility of ensuring that the country maintains the good reputation built over the years by providing maximum protections and security to VIPs and VVIPs that will be attending the Confab soon.

Coleman further mentioned that as of Wednesday May 31, 2017, the LNP will ensure that the Roberts International Airports (RIA) highway is closed to heavy Vehicles weighing 10tons and above till Sunday evening.

"Trucks will have Monrovia to Kakata, 15 Gate roads to get to Grand Bassa and other parts of the Country," he stated. The police inspector general explained that Sunday Marshall via RIA will be closed to the general public saying "We will announce to the public when we reopen the roads".

"We are working with all cell phone companies in the Country, and they will send out text messages informing citizens about the closing and reopening of roads that will be affected," he assured.

Coleman named Charlesvilles as one of the many Communities that will be inaccessible during the arrival of the ECOWAS delegates to Liberia; on grounds that the community is situated behind the Airport.

Commenting on the issue of kid's streets seller, the inspector general Coleman noted that his institution is working with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to handle the matter before the 4th of June.