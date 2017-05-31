Liberia: OAU Alumni Announces Postgraduate Scholarships

The OAU Alumni Association in Liberia in collaboration with the Africa Center of Excellence has launched a scholarship program for postgraduates to harness science and technology to enhance national development in Liberia.

The Obafemi Awolowo University-Information Technology-Driven Knowledge Park (OAK-Park) in Ile-Ife, Nigeria was established as a regional hub for the utilization of the existing infrastructure and the accumulated knowledge for the benefit of the society at large.

In a release issued Tuesday in Monrovia, the group said the OAK-Park aims to create a regionally recognized and acknowledged model that is driven by high quality post-graduate education for uptake and commercialization of research and technology to advance the growth of ICT industry.

The group indicated that the center has served as a launch pad for start-up companies borne out of university research activities in partnership with collaborating ICT companies, who will have competitive advantage of proximity and direct access to the intellectual infrastructure and output of the university.

According to the group, the center, also is to ensure systematic incubation of research ideas and products from OAU and other partner HEIs such that the creative/innovative energy of the talented youths is harnessed into ICT entrepreneurial endeavors using appropriate skill-enhancing training and mentoring.

"OAU is undoubtedly the leading ICT University in Nigeria. Established in 1962 in the ancient city of Ile-Ife as a university dedicated to the promotion of learning and culture, he mission was to promote by research and other means, the advancement of knowledge and its practical application to social, cultural, economic, scientific and technological problems; to create a conducive teaching and learning community for imparting skills, knowledge, behavior and attitude, advance and protect the independence of the academic enterprise, engender a sense of selfless public service and promote African culture and traditions," the group added in the release. In its 2016-2021 strategic plans, the university deliberately adopted a science and technology focus in its determination to harness science and technology to further national development to all its ramifications.

It further added that the institution has a strong ICT base and is the traditionally-acclaimed leader in university-based ICT infrastructure in Nigeria with the combined grant support of the Carnegie Corporation of New York, the World Bank Step-B project over the last 15 years.

OAU has built ICT capacity building, strategically strengthened the university, and established the Center of Excellence in software engineering which today is one of the best-established centers under the World Bank-led initiative.

The OAK-PARK, in collaboration with the Department of Computer Science and Engineering in the Faculty of Technology offers M.Sc., M.Phil. and Ph.D in computer science, computer engineering, software engineering information systems and intelligent systems engineering along with lots of short courses in collaboration with other academic departments and units.

These include cyber security; cloud computing, database management, data warehouse, web technology, design and fabrication of machine components, robotics, bio mechatronic, machine vision, automobile maintenance, software application in drug prescription and inventory management, machine design techniques, remote sensing and geographical information system, and research uptake and management.

The group further indicated that special consideration for Liberians covers those that have acquired B.Sc. in civil engineering, electrical engineering and computer science and deadline for the submission application is June 14, 2017 by 6pm.

Alumni Liberians include Mr. Richard Ngafuan, Assistant Minister for Statistics and Research at the Ministry of Labor, Dr. Augustus G. Quiah, Deputy Minister for Health Services at the Ministry of Health and Mr. Daniel Gray, head of Department of Sociology who can be reached on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.