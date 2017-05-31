Sierra Leone: ADRA Donates USD$80, 000 Worth of Relief Items to Ebola Survivors

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), with support from Cross International in America, has donated two forty feet containers of USD 80,000 worth assorted new clothing and Manna Pack fortified rice, soy blend and water to Ebola survivors in eight districts in the country.

The Director of ADRA, David Kabia, informed journalists at his Waterloo office on Tuesday, 23rd May, 2017 that, John Bull, Director of CARITAS Sierra Leone, linked his organisation with Cross International in America.

He stated that the agreement with Cross International is that whenever relief items arrive in Sierra Leone, ADRA should pay for the clearing and transportation, adding that some of the beneficiary Districts have received their supplies.

The Director further revealed that his office was working with a Peace Corps Volunteer, who would prepare the report for the entire exercise.

"The relief items for survivors who are absent during the distribution exercise nationwide would be handed over to the MSWGCA for onward distribution", he said, and commended Cross International for the donation, the Minister of Social Welfare, Dr. Sylvia Blyden and the Presidential Delivery Team, for facilitating the clearing and transportation of the relief items from the ports.

The Director of ADRA cautioned beneficiaries not to sell the relief items, stating that each beneficiary will receive one cartoon Manna Pack fortified rice and soy blend, 2 new clothes and water bottles.

The Ebola survivors commended ADRA and partners for facilitating the donation, which they said was highly appreciated as the items would help to improve their welfare.

The beneficiary Districts include Tonkolili-168 survivors, Kono-81 survivors, Koinadugu-52 survivors, Bo-104 survivors, Pujehun-8 survivors, Kenema-220 survivors, Kailahun-231 survivors and Western Area Rural 328 survivors totaling 1,192 survivors.