American televangelist and song writer Dr Michael Murdock is in Zimbabwe for Heartfelt International Ministry's seven-day conference dubbed Marketplace Breakthrough Summit. The summit will be held under the theme "Turnaround Strategy". The Wisdom Centre Ministry pastor, who is based in Haltom City,Texas, arrived on Monday.

Heartfelt International Ministry Mission director, Pastor Steven Mapuranga, said Dr Murdock's visit was an initiative of the president and founder of Heartfelt International Ministry, Apostle Tavonga Vutabwashe.

Pastor Mapuranga said Dr Murdock was a gifted men who had written over 1 000 motivational books and over 6 000 Christian songs. "Dr Mike Murdock will be attending services in Zimbabwe from May 29 to June 4," he said.

"The conference is an opportunity for Zimbabwean business people to learn how to do business in the Kingdom of God.

"Every business needs a strategy to excel and this is an opportunity for us to learn from the millionaire. This is the right opportunity for us Zimbabweans as we embark on our indigenisation programme to learn how to do business."

Summit director Mr Richard Nyamayaro said Dr Murdock was a good example of how people could prosper using Godly ways.

"Dr Murdock believes in the seeking ye first the kingdom of God and rest shall be added. He has 40 years in the Ministry," he said. "In Africa and Zimbabwe, corruption has become a cancer, but Pastor Murdock is going to teach on how business can be conducted without engaging in corrupt activities."

Dr Murdock is expected to hold a business conference in Harare today where businesspeople are expected to benefit from his expertise.