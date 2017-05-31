31 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Us Televangelist in Zim

Tagged:

Related Topics

American televangelist and song writer Dr Michael Murdock is in Zimbabwe for Heartfelt International Ministry's seven-day conference dubbed Marketplace Breakthrough Summit. The summit will be held under the theme "Turnaround Strategy". The Wisdom Centre Ministry pastor, who is based in Haltom City,Texas, arrived on Monday.

Heartfelt International Ministry Mission director, Pastor Steven Mapuranga, said Dr Murdock's visit was an initiative of the president and founder of Heartfelt International Ministry, Apostle Tavonga Vutabwashe.

Pastor Mapuranga said Dr Murdock was a gifted men who had written over 1 000 motivational books and over 6 000 Christian songs. "Dr Mike Murdock will be attending services in Zimbabwe from May 29 to June 4," he said.

"The conference is an opportunity for Zimbabwean business people to learn how to do business in the Kingdom of God.

"Every business needs a strategy to excel and this is an opportunity for us to learn from the millionaire. This is the right opportunity for us Zimbabweans as we embark on our indigenisation programme to learn how to do business."

Summit director Mr Richard Nyamayaro said Dr Murdock was a good example of how people could prosper using Godly ways.

"Dr Murdock believes in the seeking ye first the kingdom of God and rest shall be added. He has 40 years in the Ministry," he said. "In Africa and Zimbabwe, corruption has become a cancer, but Pastor Murdock is going to teach on how business can be conducted without engaging in corrupt activities."

Dr Murdock is expected to hold a business conference in Harare today where businesspeople are expected to benefit from his expertise.

Zimbabwe

Footballer Machapa Flees DR Congo

Zimbabwe international Oscar Machapa has fled the Democratic Republic of Congo due to safety concerns. The former… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.