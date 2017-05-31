31 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Streak Academy Comes to Harare

The Heath Streak International Academy continued to spread their wings with the launch of their cricket development venture at Sunrise Sports Club in Harare. Launched last night, the initiative will run along the same lines as the Old Mutual Heath Streak Academy in Bulawayo which has been spearheading cricket development in the region.

The plan is to turn the facility into a world-class centre of cricket excellence that will churn out quality players to improve the national team base in the long run.

The success of the Bulawayo project has spurred them to consider spreading wings to strategic parts of the country where they hope to harness raw talent from the grassroots.

The project has been given the thumbs-up by Zimbabwe Cricket.

Its sister project in Bulawayo has been a major player in the grassroots initiative with over 100 schools under its development arm.

The company's chief executive Joseph Rego has since relocated from Bulawayo to Harare where he will lead the project that was founded by the former Zimbabwe captain and current national team coach.

The academy will move into the suburbs, scout for talent at schools and bring this talent to the academy where they will put the players under various programmes.

Experienced staff will help nurture their skills and give them an opportunity to showcase their talent so that they will be able to represent the country on the international level.

