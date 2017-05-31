South Africa: Some Taxis Begin to Operate After Durban Blockade

Some minibus taxis from the south of Durban have begun operating after they blocked major routes in Durban on Wednesday morning.

Police, however, warned motorists to use alternative routes in areas where roads where there are still blockades.

Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the taxis blocked the roads along the N2 near Prospecton near the Toyota plant which produces Toyota Quantums.

Police are monitoring the situation, Zwane said.

In Umlazi's Maurice Gumede Drive, taxi drivers blocked roads with burning tyres and rubble.

They also threw stones at passing vehicles.

Some learners and workers were affected by the protest that began shortly after 00:00.

It was not immediately clear whether the taxi operators had already handed over their memorandum to management at Toyota.

According to reports, the South African Taxi Association decided to embark on the protest because of the escalating cost of the Toyota Quantum since it was introduced in the country 10 years ago.

When it was introduced, it was at a fully imported price of R220 000 - it is now however locally produced at R450 000 before interest which the industry feels is too expensive, according to a letter doing rounds on social media.

Another letter from the Umbumbulu Taxi Association states that the protest would last until 15:00.

However, taxis from Umbumbulu have begun operating.

The letter confirmed that taxi operators were protesting over high interest rates and that learners would not be able to go to school.

The South African Taxi Association and Toyota could not be immediately reached for comment.

