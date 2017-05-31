Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda says Chipolopolo fans should be on the lookout for a "new Zambia" when the country competes at the 2017 COSAFA Castle Cup in South Africa’s North West province from June 25-July 9. Zambia are among the most successful country’s in the regional championship with four previous wins, the same number as Zimbabwe and South Africa, but in the last two instalments have suffered surprise quarterfinal exits at the hands of Namibia and Swaziland. They are looking to add to the title they last won in 2013 this year though and Nyirenda says they will have a good chance of doing so, despite a tough quarterfinal opponent in last year’s runners-up Botswana.

