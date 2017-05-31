31 May 2017

South Africa: Traditional Leaders Play Important Role in Society

Pretoria — Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Des van Rooyen has emphasised the significance of the traditional leaders sector.

Addressing the Traditional Leaders Indaba currently underway in Boksburg, near Johannesburg, Minister van Rooyen made it clear that the institution will continue to exist and receive support from government, as it has an important place in a democratic society.

"As the custodians of tradition and the cultures of their people, traditional leaders are the rightful leaders of their own constituencies, which are communities in their areas of jurisdiction," Minister Van Rooyen said on Tuesday.

He said a democratic State cannot be successful without working together with elected representatives in various spheres, especially local government.

The Minister also welcomed the keynote address by the President, who officially opened the Traditional Leaders' Indaba on Monday.

In his address, President Jacob Zuma spoke about the work being done to help improve this age old institution of traditional leadership and further committed to working with this sector.

Traditional leaders were urged by all speakers to work in partnership with government to improve the lives of communities, as stability and development in rural areas can bring about economic opportunities.

"It is important that as we engage in the different commissions, we discuss and engage robustly on all issues that affect the institution of traditional leadership as this will assist our government in general to develop relevant policies for this sector," said Minister Van Rooyen at the Indaba.

The indaba is being held under the theme 'Unity in Diversity - Together moving South Africa forward for an inclusive prosperous future'. It brings together key stakeholders across various sectors in a dialogue that will assist to chart the way forward, guided by the following key discussion areas:

Land Ownership, Tenure Rights and Radical Socio-economic Development;

Institutional Capacity (Support and Budget);

Nation building and Social Cohesion in the context of Ubuntu and

Constitutional and Legislative mandate.

Judging by the ongoing discussions, the indaba is serving as a strategic platform that brought together like minded people who are assisting to chart the way forward for this important institution.

