South Africa: SACP - Zuma Must Condemn Threats On Mapaila's Family

analysis

It's ANC election time and that means opponents of the current system are under threat. The SACP's Solly Mapaila on Tuesday said pro-Zuma supporters had threatened his family. By GREG NICOLSON.

Those defending President Jacob Zuma have allegedly turned from using debate to "threatening lives". That's what the SACP claimed on Tuesday after a protest at the house of the party's second deputy general secretary, Solly Mapaila.

The SACP, which is in alliance with the ANC but has called for Zuma to resign, said Mapaila was threatened by the "MK Foundation" who were rallying as part of the "hands off Zuma" campaign. A case has already been opened with the SAPS and the communists suggested it was an orchestrated campaign to intimidate their leader.

Mapaila has been one of the most outspoken critics against the Gupta family, which is implicated in allegations of state capture against the president and his Cabinet. The family owns broadcaster ANN7, which the SACP said was at Mapaila's house with the MK Foundation.

"This legacy of President Jacob Zuma, the so-called defence for Zuma, is no longer merely anti-intellectual and mediocre. It has become ugly, dangerous and life-threatening. The mischievous elements were clothed in the...