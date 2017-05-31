Cameroon-France - the New Dawn

The present excellent diverse cooperation ties between the two countries are expected to witness a new impetus.

The ever-growing cooperation ties between Cameroon and France in the military, economic, political, educational, health, development and cultural domains are expected to have a fresh impetus with the new French President Emmanuel Macron. President Paul Biya of Cameroon and the Ambassador of France to Cameroon, Gilles Thibault during talks at the Unity Palace in Yaounde on May 30, 2017 discussed ways of fostering the relations. Military cooperation for instance, between the two countries have been excellent and diversified. The Commander of the French troops in Gabon, General Charles de Kersabiec during talks with President Biya on December 1, 2016 in Yaounde lauded the growing relations, stating that future orientations were to be on joint actions.

France has been solidly behind Cameroon in the war against Boko Haram in the Far North Region, not only through the supply of military equipment but has been instrumental in intelligence sharing and training of special forces. Still in the domain of military and defence cooperation, France has been the backbone of training in Cameroon's military institutions such as Garoua Regional Airforce School, Yaounde War College, EIFORCES and other training schools. The name of France has been on most lips in Cameroon since 2006 thanks to its Debt Relief Development Contract (C2D), an initiative to expunge the French debt in favour of developing countries. Reports say, Cameroon's Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development Louis Paul Motazé, and the French Secretary of State in charge of Development and Francophony, André Vallini, on June 30, 2016 in Yaoundé, signed the 3rd phase of C2D covering the period 2016 to 2021 amounting to FCFA 394 billion to boost infrastructure development in health and education sectors. It is estimated that since 2006, France has through the C2D programme injected over FCFA 960 billion for Cameroon's development. Cameroon and France also have excellent cooperation ties in the educational, scientific, cultural and health domains.