Cameroon: Will Mouanko Cope?

Would you believe that for over ten years, fish production in Cameroon remains stagnant at about 180.000 tonnes while demand is rated at 320.000 tonnes; and that Cameroon spends FCFA 100 billion on imported frozen fish every year due to an insignificant national production; and that out of about 18,625 fishermen involved in artisanal and continental fishing the locales constitute only 10%? Power to fishers from Nigeria, Ghana and Mali! The future is not bright for many fisher folk who depend on wild fish stocks for livelihood. Foreign factory trawlers are casting wide nets to scrape the fishing ground clean, depriving local communities from the commonest fish specie, Bonga, which serves as their economic mainstay. The steady depletion of coastal fish stocks has pushed small-time fishermen with small artisanal boats to the high sea, a venture which leans on the shoulder of death. Reason for the growing offshore calamities and bloody conflicts between foreign fishers and indigenous fleets! Cameroon has reportedly ramped up efforts to protect its territorial waters, announcing in October last year that its navy would step up patrols across the Ocean. But while the government talks tough, regulatory officials often look the other way. Corruption, lack of political will and fishy fishing regulation remain a huge challenge. The fisheries ministry currently urges fishermen to sell their boats and invest in fish farms. Will Mouanko cope?

