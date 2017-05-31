31 May 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Eight Police Officers Nabbed for Corruption

Pretoria — Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the arrest of eight allegedly corrupt police officers, who were arrested at the Golela Port of Entry on Tuesday.

The eight police officers will be charged with crimes such as corruption' extortion' defeating the ends of justice, as well as forgery and uttering relating to their operations at the Swaziland border in KwaZulu-Natal.

Minister Mbalula's spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, said these arrests are in line with the Minister's commitment to get rid of corrupt elements within the police ranks.

Mhaga said those who are corrupt will be dealt with.

"The police badge is an honour to serve, not a right to be corrupt."

