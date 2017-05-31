South Africa: Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala Congratulates Newly Elected Community Radio Forum

press release

Deputy Minister of Communications, Ms Tandi Mahambehlala, has congratulated the newly elected leadership of South Africa's community radio sector which was voted into office at a national conference of the National Radio Community Forum held on the 27th and 28th of May 2017 at the Mmabatho Convention Centre.

The conference represented all community radio stations from across the country and enabled delegates to reflect on challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

Deputy Minister Mahambehlala said: "Community radio plays an important information, education and entertainment role to local communities. They are an integral part of local development initiatives."

She implored on community radio and media as a whole to take a stand against crimes against women and children, racism, xenophobia and related intolerances. "These crimes take place in local communities by people who are known to local residents. Community radio and more generally local media, can play their part not only in exposing the culprits but, also promoting the progressive values enshrined in the constitution of the Republic," she said.

The Deputy Minister also confirmed that the Department of Communications is in the process of finalising the Community Broadcasting Support Strategy aimed at promoting the sustainability of the sector.

Issued by: Department of Communications