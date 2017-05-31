South Africa: Solid French Open Start for Klaasen, Ram

South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his American doubles partner, Rajeev Ram , are through to the second round of the French Open.

The eighth-seeded pairing defeated the French duo of Kenny de Schepper and Vincent Millot in straight sets, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 at Roland Garros in Paris on Tuesday.

In the second round, Klaasen and Ram await the winners of the match between Czechs Jiri Vesely and Roman Jebavy and the French duo of Albano Olivetti and Gregoire Barrere.

Klaasen and Ram have formed a formidable partnership in recent years and have won four titles together, including two in 2017.

Meanwhile, South Africa's No 1-ranked singles player, Kevin Anderson , is also in action on Tuesday, facing Tunisia's Malek Jaziri in the first round.

Source: Sport24