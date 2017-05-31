South Africa: The Police Have Arrested a 27-Year-Old Suspect for Attempted Murder and Arson

press release

The Police in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane have arrested a 27 years old man for two counts of attempted murder and arson which is domestic related which occurred at Thokgoaneng village in Ga-Chuene area.

It alleged that the suspect was from work at about 05:00 in the morning when he found his 31 years old girlfriend sleeping with another man in the house and set the whole house alight.

The two victims escaped the attack with serious burn wounds and they are presently admitted at the hospital for medical treatment.

After this ordeal, the suspect then handed himself over to the Police.

The suspect will appear before Thabamoopo Magistrate Court soon on charges of attempted murder and arson.

The Saps would like to make an appeal to all members of the communities to refrain from resorting to violent conduct whenever they are experiencing domestic related problems but they rather report that to the local authorities for professionals' advice and amicable interventions.

The Police investigations are still continuing.