South Africa: Deputy Minister Pamela Tshwete Addresses Emerging Farmers in Thembalethu

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation today met with a group of emerging farmers in Thembalethu George to listen to their water challenges. Today's engagement formed part of the post budget vote engagements.

These farmers, under the Thembalethu Farmers Unity banner, requested the department to come and listen to their issues, especially those that are water related.

These farmers started farming in 1999 and the group has grown to a membership of about 200. They farm in different categories like food production, cattle, pigs, and poultry. For food production, the farmers used to get their water from Skaapkop River but due to water quality, their food production was compromised.

Some of the issues raised during the engagement include the following:

The dams are dirty and damaged

Rain water harvesting tanks are needed

License for water use authorisation is needed

Boreholes are needed

Land ownership is very critical

Dignified sanitation is needed

Fencing to protect the produce and stock from loitering around or trespassing into public spaces

In responding to these issues Deputy Minister Tshwete said the department will engage other departments like Human Settlement, Agriculture, Public Works and Transport to unlock the issues. "The most important thing that we need to facilitate is that that these farmers get a lease agreement so that other departments can assist them.

George Local Municipality Mayor, Aldermen Melvin Naik also committed the municipality to assist the farmers.

